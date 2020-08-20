Shots fired after Cross Plains homeowner finds 3 people in garage, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shots were fired after a homeowner in the village of Cross Plains found three people in his garage early Wednesday during what appeared to be an attempted robbery, authorities reported.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Lewis Street at 2:14 a.m. after the trio opened the garage door using a garage door opener they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

After the homeowner found them, the three people fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander and left the area. Schaffer said the homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. The sheriff's Crime Scene Unit is still determining how many shots were fired in all.

No injuries were reported.

The Toyota Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, was later found and Fitchburg police took two people into custody who are believed to be connected to the stolen vehicle, Schaffer said.

The Highlander had earlier been seen in Fitchburg after the attempted robbery, but it fled the area when Fitchburg police attempted to stop the car.