Shots fired after Cross Plains homeowner finds 3 people in garage, authorities say

Shots were fired after a homeowner in the village of Cross Plains found three people in his garage early Wednesday during what appeared to be an attempted robbery, authorities reported.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Lewis Street at 2:14 a.m. after the trio opened the garage door using a garage door opener they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.
After the homeowner found them, the three people fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander and left the area. Schaffer said the homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. The sheriff's Crime Scene Unit is still determining how many shots were fired in all.
No injuries were reported.
The Toyota Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, was later found and Fitchburg police took two people into custody who are believed to be connected to the stolen vehicle, Schaffer said.
The Highlander had earlier been seen in Fitchburg after the attempted robbery, but it fled the area when Fitchburg police attempted to stop the car.
The Cross Plains Police Department also received several reports Wednesday morning or car break-ins overnight, which Schaffer said may be related to this incident. Anyone who lives in Cross Plains and believes their car was entered overnight but has not yet reported it is asked to contact the Cross Plains Police Department, which is assisting the sheriff's office in this investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident itself is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
The sheriff's office also reminds all residents to secure vehicles, garages and homes at all times "no matter where you live." The suspects involved in these reoccurring car robberies and break-ins should be considered armed and dangerous.
