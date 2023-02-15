A shot-up vehicle and spent shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, several residents in the 10 block of Straubel Court reported hearing gunshots outside, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement.

Officers found fired shell casings in the area and a vehicle with apparent bullet damage. Further investigation determined that the vehicle was occupied at the time the shots were fired, but no one was injured, Sherrick said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Sherrick said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.