Shot heard as caller on phone reporting suspicious vehicles on South Side, Madison police say

A shot was heard as a caller was on the phone reporting suspicious vehicles on the South Side early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

The Midland Street resident was on the phone with 911 shortly before 2:45 a.m. calling in three suspicious vehicles stopped outside of a business near his home when a shot rang out, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The two sedans and a minivan then took off, as another caller reported hearing a gunshot to 911, DeSpain said.

Officers recovered a shell casing, but found no one who was injured or property damage, DeSpain said.

