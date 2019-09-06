Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A shot was fired through the windshield of a car on the Southwest Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, a resident in the 2300 block of Carling Drive reported hearing gunshots and responding officers found a bullet went through the windshield of the caller’s parked car, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

