Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

An argument led to a shot being fired early Tuesday morning on Madison's South Side, but there was no report of anyone injured or property being damaged.

The single gunshot was heard at about 4:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Lumley Road, Madison police said.

"The caller said the people involved left the scene," said police spokesman Gracia Rodriguez. "Officers knocked on doors and canvassed the area."

One 38-caliber shell casing was located on Whenona Drive.

No description of a suspect or suspects was given.

