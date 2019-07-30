Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

North Side residents called 911 early Tuesday morning after hearing a gunshot, but police found nobody injured or any property damaged.

The reports came in from the 1700 block of Winchester Street at about 12:40 a.m., Madison police said.

"Officers found a shell casing in the street and canvassed the neighborhood," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"It did not appear anyone was hurt and no property damage was observed," he said.

One caller heard a car speeding down the street at about the same time as the gunshot was heard.

