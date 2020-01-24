Shot fired, man injured during struggle when marijuana deal goes bad, town of Madison police say

A shot was fired during a struggle when a marijuana deal went bad at a town of Madison gas station Thursday night, police reported.

Police were called to Capitol Petro, 2570 Rimrock Road, on a report of two men fighting with shots fired in the parking lot, while a shot was heard by a town of Madison officer on patrol in the area, Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.

Arriving officers contacted a 24-year-old man who reported that he was there to buy marijuana from an unknown man, and during the deal, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head, Gregory said.

The man told police a struggle ensued during which a shot was fired before he was able to disarm the man, Gregory said.

The suspect fled and an attempt track him using a police dog was unsuccessful, Gregory said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man, about 25 to 30 years old, wearing all black clothing.

The would-be marijuana buyer was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, while the bullet struck the business and caused minor damage, Gregory said.