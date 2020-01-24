Shot fired, man injured during struggle when marijuana deal goes bad, town of Madison police say

A shot was fired during a struggle when a marijuana deal went bad at a town of Madison gas station Thursday night, police reported.
Police were called to Capitol Petro, 2570 Rimrock Road, on a report of two men fighting with shots fired in the parking lot, while a shot was heard by a town of Madison officer on patrol in the area, Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.
Arriving officers contacted a 24-year-old man who reported that he was there to buy marijuana from an unknown man, and during the deal, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head, Gregory said.
The man told police a struggle ensued during which a shot was fired before he was able to disarm the man, Gregory said.
The suspect fled and an attempt track him using a police dog was unsuccessful, Gregory said.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man, about 25 to 30 years old, wearing all black clothing.
The would-be marijuana buyer was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, while the bullet struck the business and caused minor damage, Gregory said.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call town of Madison police at 608-210-7262 or the department’s tips line at 608-661-8477.
