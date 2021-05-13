Shot fired, man beaten on Madison's North Side

The victim told police several friends were at his apartment in the 1900 block of Northport Drive just after 11 p.m. While in his bedroom, the man heard a commotion coming from the front of the apartment, he told police, and then a man he didn't know kicked in his bedroom door and demanded his "stuff" before striking him in the head with a handgun and firing a shot that went through the bedroom door and an interior wall and then through the ceiling.