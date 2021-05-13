Shot fired, man beaten on Madison's North Side

Madison police are looking for a man who pistol-whipped a 40-year-old man in his North Side apartment late Wednesday night before firing a shot into the ceiling and fleeing.
The victim told police several friends were at his apartment in the 1900 block of Northport Drive just after 11 p.m. While in his bedroom, the man heard a commotion coming from the front of the apartment, he told police, and then a man he didn't know kicked in his bedroom door and demanded his "stuff" before striking him in the head with a handgun and firing a shot that went through the bedroom door and an interior wall and then through the ceiling.
Police did not report anyone was hit by gunfire and say no one answered their doors during a canvas of adjacent apartments.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.