Shot fired into random apartment brings reckless endangerment charge for teen

An 18-year-old Marshall man was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment after he told police he decided to fire a gun at a random apartment in Marshall late Saturday night.

Nobody was injured by the shot that Chance J. Norquist admitted to police he fired at the apartment on Farham Street in Marshall, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The occupants of the apartment, who had gone to bed, told police they heard the sound the shot made as it entered the apartment but didn't see until Sunday morning that a window had been shattered and a bullet was lodged in a kitchen wall, the complaint states.

The apartment's residents notified police. An officer who responded and interviewed the residents then saw two people, one of them Norquist, looking around on the ground behind the nearby Marshall Area Community and Youth Center, apparently for something small, perhaps a bullet casing.

When the officer went to talk to the two, he noticed something in Norquist's jacket pocket, which turned out to be the gun, the complaint states.

Norquist and his friend first told an officer they had been working out in the area earlier, had lost a lens from his friend's glasses there and returned earlier to look for it, but the officer did not believe them, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

When he was interviewed later, Norquist told police that when his friend went to Norquist's home Saturday, the friend brought his mother's gun with him, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Norquist told police he carries the gun because he got robbed in Madison in the past. The friend, however, told police Norquist had taken the gun without the friend knowing.

Norquist said he and his friend were outside and had the gun with them and decided to shoot at a house. He said they don't know anyone who lives in the apartment building they fired at. Norquist fired once at one of the windows, he said, but not at anyone in particular because the lights were off inside.

He told police he knows what he did was stupid "because that's somebodies' life that could be on the line." He said he immediately regretted the decision.

"I'm so happy I didn't kill anybody," he said. "I am so happy. I was so scared."

In addition to reckless endangerment, a felony, Norquist was charged with two misdemeanors -- disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

Norquist, who had been in custody since Sunday, was released from jail on a signature bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

