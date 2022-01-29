Shot fired in 'meet up' turned robbery on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A shot was fired through a man's car window early Saturday morning but no injuries occurred when a plan to meet up with a woman turned into a robbery on the Southwest Side, Madison police said.

The incident started when the victim got a text from a woman he had known for about a week to "meet up" at an unidentified place on Hammersly Road, police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. Once in the area around 1:45 a.m., the woman exited the passenger side of a vehicle and asked the man if he wanted to follow her back to her place, Hannah said.

At the same time, another man got out of the vehicle and approached the driver side of the victim's car, asking him for a cigarette, she said. But instead, the male robber attempted to grab the man's watch and pulled out a handgun, Hannah said. As the victim drove off, he heard a loud pop, according to police

He later reported to police a round had been shot through the driver's side window and was lodged in the front passenger door, Hannah said, but the victim was uninjured.

