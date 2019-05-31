Fitchburg police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning, with nobody reported getting injured.
The incident was reported shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way.
Police located a shell casing.
"A male was seen walking in the area," said Sgt. Dan Varriale. "The shell casing was found near where the subject was seen walking."
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the shots fired incident or the subject at the scene is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.