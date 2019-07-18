A disturbance in a Sauk County residence Wednesday afternoon, including a man firing a gun, brought law enforcement to the scene, with the man surrendering to police after a two-hour standoff.
Andrew Kuzyk, 19, Wisconsin Dells, was taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of domestic abuse disorderly conduct and domestic abuse criminal damage to property, the Sheriff's Office said.
A 911 call came in at about 12:30 p.m. from a residence on Oak Leaf Lane in the town of Dellona.
"It was reported a male subject was breaking items, and a round was fired from a firearm," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
Deputies and State Patrol troopers went to the scene and set up a perimeter.
"Numerous subjects voluntarily left the residence, but the suspect remained inside and refused requests to exit," Meister said.
The Sauk County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Critical Incident Negotiations Team were sent to the scene, with Kuzyk voluntarily coming out after almost two hours of negotiating.