Shot fired at stolen car abandoned by teens on South Side after earlier crash, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shot was fired at a stolen car abandoned by several teens on the South Side Monday night after an earlier crash, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Callers reported hearing gunshots on Kent Lane just before midnight and just after several teens abandoned the stolen Honda Accord, which was taken from a Sun Prairie residence on April 10, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The Accord was found damaged, including missing a wheel, and it appears a crash took place somewhere else and the thieves drove it as far as they could before abandoning it, DeSpain said.

As they ran, witnesses said one fired a handgun back towards the Accord, and police found a shell casing, DeSpain said.

Madison and town of Madison officers established a perimeter as a Verona police dog led a track, but no suspects were found, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.