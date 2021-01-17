 Skip to main content
Short, slow chase ends with Madison man arrested for 6th OWI offense, State Patrol says

Short, slow chase ends with Madison man arrested for 6th OWI offense, State Patrol says

State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

A Madison man was arrested for a 6th OWI offense early Sunday morning after allegedly leading law enforcement on a brief chase on the city's East Side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement a trooper noticed a vehicle swerving in its lane multiple times around 2 a.m. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver — later identified as Willis J. Russell, 36 — fled, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper and Madison police officers were able to block in Russell's vehicle near East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street after a "very short, slow speed pursuit," the statement said.

Russell was arrested on a tentative felony OWI charge, along with other tentative charges, the statement said.

Willis J. Russell

Russell

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

