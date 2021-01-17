Short, slow chase ends with Madison man arrested for 6th OWI offense, State Patrol says

A Madison man was arrested for a 6th OWI offense early Sunday morning after allegedly leading law enforcement on a brief chase on the city's East Side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement a trooper noticed a vehicle swerving in its lane multiple times around 2 a.m. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver — later identified as Willis J. Russell, 36 — fled, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper and Madison police officers were able to block in Russell's vehicle near East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street after a "very short, slow speed pursuit," the statement said.

Russell was arrested on a tentative felony OWI charge, along with other tentative charges, the statement said.

