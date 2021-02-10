Shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling knife on worker at West Side Woodman’s, Madison police say

A man was arrested after pulling a knife on a worker at Woodman’s, 711 S. Gammon Road, on Monday night, Madison police reported.
At about 5:25 p.m., Juan E. Fraire Garcia, 42, was concealing merchandise when a loss prevention officer approached him, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Fraire Garcia then made slashing motions with a folding knife and fled on foot. Responding officers were able to locate Fraire Garcia running behind a nearby building, ordered him to drop the knife, and arrested him, Grigg said.
Fraire Garcia was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, retail theft, and four counts of bail jumping, Grigg said.
Teen arrested for Fox River Mall fatal shooting tops recent notable crime news
U.S. Marshals arrest teen wanted for targeted fatal shooting at Fox River Mall
Sun Prairie man arrested after rifle fired during disturbance, police say
Clerk at Far East Side hotel locks self in office as officers respond to disturbance, Madison police say
Madison police investigating road rage shooting on Beltline
Man who repeatedly stabbed roommate gets 22-year mental commitment
Panhandler who followed man, kicked in apartment door arrested again for East Side disturbance
Man charged with attempted carjacking, reckless injury in East Side shooting last week that wounded one
Woman calls police after man watching her from outside bedroom window exposes himself
72-year-old man walking dog hit in crosswalk by 81-year-old driver, Madison police say
Man charged with animal abuse after dog dies from being kicked