Shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling knife on worker at West Side Woodman’s, Madison police say
Juan E. Fraire Garcia booking photo

Juan E. Fraire Garcia.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested after pulling a knife on a worker at Woodman’s, 711 S. Gammon Road, on Monday night, Madison police reported.

At about 5:25 p.m., Juan E. Fraire Garcia, 42, was concealing merchandise when a loss prevention officer approached him, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Fraire Garcia then made slashing motions with a folding knife and fled on foot. Responding officers were able to locate Fraire Garcia running behind a nearby building, ordered him to drop the knife, and arrested him, Grigg said.

Fraire Garcia was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, retail theft, and four counts of bail jumping, Grigg said.

