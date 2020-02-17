You are the owner of this article.
Shoplifter pulls knife on East Side Woodman's employees, police say

One of two shoplifters pulled a knife on Woodman's employees after they were confronted in the store parking lot Sunday, Madison police reported. 

Employees followed two women, who left the Milwaukee Street Woodman's with a grocery cart full of food they had not purchased, and asked to see a receipt, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement. 

At one point during the confrontation, one woman pulled out a knife, causing the employees to back away, DeSpain said. 

The women drove off, but police said they are hoping to identify them through surveillance images. 

