Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police have four shots fired incidents under investigation in three days from the weekend, with the latest coming Sunday evening on the South Side.

At about 6:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Allied Drive after multiple callers to 911 reported shots fired in the area and a number of vehicles speeding away from the area.

"Officers arrived in the area and located a number of shell casings," said Sgt. Nathaniel Lujan.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was shot late Friday night on Madison's North Side, the man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday evening, a 29-year-old man shot a handgun during an attack with two other men on an older man Downtown, with nobody injured by gunfire and the three men arrested.

Late Saturday night, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on the Far East Side, with cars hit by gunfire but nobody shot.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.