Shooting that turned surviving victim's life 'upside down' nets 5 years in prison

At an emotional, and at the end, contentious sentencing hearing Thursday, a Madison woman who shot another woman in the head at close range during a fight outside a Fitchburg apartment building was ordered to spend five years in prison.
But in an unusual decision, Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds agreed to grant Shaquita P. Lee, 25, two weeks to report to serve her sentence.
Nearly always, people who are sentenced to prison in state court, regardless of whether they're in custody or free on bail, are required to begin serving their prison sentences immediately. But implored by Lee's attorney and her family, Reynolds agreed to allow Lee time to arrange care for her two children before reporting to serve her sentence.
The end of the hearing devolved into shouting between supporters of Lee and those who were in court to support the woman who was shot in the head by Lee on Sept. 29, 2019, during a dispute between members of Lee's family and the former boyfriend of one of Lee's sisters.
Bailiffs cleared the courtroom, and family members of the injured woman were escorted out through a back hallway to avoid conflicts between the two groups in the main corridors of the Dane County Courthouse.
Before the conflict began, Reynolds sentenced Lee to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision, a sentence that's halfway between the 10 years in prison sought by Deputy District Attorney William Brown and the probation requested by Lee's attorney, Reed Cornia.
Lee was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting, but, on Aug. 31, shortly before a scheduled trial, she pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Reynolds took Lee to task for suggesting that the shooting was something that had happened to her, reminding her it was something she made happen by brandishing and firing a gun.
"To this day, I don't think you take responsibility and acknowledge your role in this," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said Lee has not proven she deserves probation after numerous bail violations that followed her release from jail after posting bail, including drinking alcohol and leaving her home when she was not supposed to.
Fitchburg police Detective Jeffrey Wissink testified during the hearing that the shooting victim had not been expected to live, and preparations were being made to harvest her organs. Police treated the case as a homicide.
The shooting victim declined to make a statement in court. But her grandmother, Carolyn Brown, told Reynolds that despite surviving, the woman's life has been "turned upside down." She once had multiple jobs and saved for trips to Las Vegas with friends.
"Now that she has a bullet in her head, she can't fly anymore," the woman's grandmother said. "She gets tired quickly. If that bullet moves, it could kill her still."
The woman "shut down," doesn't see people and doesn't like to look at herself, Carolyn Brown said. She was once friendly and easygoing and had a small group of close friends.
"Now, she has no interest in getting out of the house," Brown said. "Now she is afraid of people seeing her. She is more comfortable being by herself. When she sees people now, they stare at her."
After reconstructive surgery, she looks different, and she can't smell anything or see with her left eye, Carolyn Brown said.
Lee spoke briefly and said she never intended for anyone to get hurt.
"I was only trying to protect my family and myself," she said. "I just want to say I'm sorry to the victims."