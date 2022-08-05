Shooting reported on Madison's Southwest Side

Police were investigating a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of Balsam Road on Madison's Southwest Side Friday afternoon.

It's unclear whether anyone had been hit in the shooting, which was reported at 12:44 p.m.; police said no one had been taken to a hospital. Authorities recovered five to eight shell casings from the scene, which abuts Meadowood Park.

The area had been roped off and several squad cars and a canine unit were still scouring the area of the Meadowood Townhomes more than an hour after the shooting.