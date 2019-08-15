The shooting at the top of State Street Wednesday in which a woman was injured was determined to be an accident, Madison police said Thursday.

The woman was shot around 2:30 p.m. after getting in an SUV with a man she knew in the 200 block of State Street.

Francis Kimani, 44, of Middleton, was arrested on a tentative charge of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, police said. Kimani had pulled up in a Ford SUV to pick up the 41-year-old woman, who is from Taunton, Massachusetts.

When she got in the vehicle, Kimani accidentally shot the woman in the upper torso, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound and is now stable.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.