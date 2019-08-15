The shooting at the top of State Street Wednesday in which a woman was injured was determined to be an accident, Madison police said Thursday.
The woman was shot around 2:30 p.m. after getting in an SUV with a man she knew in the 200 block of State Street.
Francis Kimani, 44, of Middleton, was arrested on a tentative charge of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, police said. Kimani had pulled up in a Ford SUV to pick up the 41-year-old woman, who is from Taunton, Massachusetts.
When she got in the vehicle, Kimani accidentally shot the woman in the upper torso, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound and is now stable.