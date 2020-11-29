Shooting on 151 a targeted attack, police say

A shooting that took place between occupants of two vehicles on highway 151 Saturday afternoon was determined to be a targeted attack, according to a preliminary investigation.
Sun Prairie police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of highway 151 near exit 100, just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, to find shell casings at the scene.
Occupants of a dark color sedan who were driving southbound on highway 151 shot at and struck a black Jeep Cherokee, according to a preliminary investigation, Sun Prairie police spokesperson Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement. No one was hurt.
The shooting was not a random incident, Konopacki said, and police are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved.
