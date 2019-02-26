A Columbus man was charged with two felonies Tuesday after police say he shot a man in the leg and stole marijuana during a botched drug deal last Thursday night in Sun Prairie.
Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $3,000 for Michael D. Hardy, 18, who is in the Dane County Jail on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint, Hardy shot the man after accompanying another person -- described to police by the victim's girlfriend as a 15-year-old boy -- to a residence on Flint Street where the boy was going to buy some marijuana.
The victim told a Sun Prairie officer that he and his brother were selling the marijuana for his girlfriend, who had gone to bed after working late. He said the deal went awry after Hardy produced a handgun from his pocket. The victim told the officer he then produced a taser and told the defendant and the boy to leave the residence. The defendant responded by pointing the gun at the victim's brother, the victim said.
Hardy then pointed the gun at the victim as Hardy backed toward the entrance to the residence. The victim told the police officer he responded by walking toward Hardy and saying, "I wish you would." At that point Hardy pointed the gun toward the ground and started firing it, according to the victim.
Seconds later, the victim saw blood on his legs and on the ground and fell to the floor.
After the shots were fired, the victim said his brother told him that he observed Hardy walking back into the living room and taking the marijuana on the table as well as some cash. The victim also said his brother observed the boy standing at the doorway attempting to open a knife.
Hardy told police he aimed his gun at the floor and fired the first shot to scare the victim as he walked toward him. But the victim continued to walk at him so Hardy said he shot him in the leg.
Doctors at UW Health at the American Center, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., told police the victim suffered a muscle-only gunshot wound from a bullet that went through his left leg in the calf area. He also had a possible fracture to the tibia from a richocheting fragment of the bullet.