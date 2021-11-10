Shooting death during 2019 drug transaction brings 20-year prison sentence

"He knew before he even got into Gunnar's car, before he even walked up to that car, he knew what he was planning to do," Gatlin said in court. "He knew it. He prepared for it, and he acted on it. And now he needs to take responsibility for it."

Hamilton, she said, "has taken no responsibility for his actions. He shows no remorse. He shows no empathy or sorrow for what he did. He was so confident that he was going to be found not guilty that in June of 2021 he posted on a Facebook page that he was going to be home in two months."

In a brief statement, his first other than brief testimony at his trial on a very limited issue outside the jury's presence, Hamilton said he wanted Holum's family to know that he is sorry, "and I wish this never happened."

"I do feel that ... I do understand what they went through," he said, "and I think about it all the time. But I just try to think about what they think about so, I know this is not about me today it's about them, but I just want them to know that whatever happens I hope that they feel better after today."

As Berz announced her sentence, she paused to reflect on something Brown had said earlier -- that he has "high expectations" that Madison residents don't shoot one another. "We're sick of it," Brown said. "It doesn't have to happen here."