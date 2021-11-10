Shooting death during 2019 drug transaction brings 20-year prison sentence

After telling a packed courtroom that "this is not the room where you find closure," a judge sentenced a Madison man to 20 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of another man during a drug transaction that went tragically wrong.
"Nothing in this sentence will make the victims feel whole or give them closure," Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said before she handed down the sentence to Marcus Hamilton, convicted by a jury in August of first-degree reckless homicide for the Dec. 14, 2019, shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, who had come to Madison from Dodgeville with four friends to buy mushrooms and ecstasy. "This is not the room where you find closure."
According to testimony at Hamilton's trial, the shooting happened after Hamilton got into a car Holum stopped in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, then pulled a gun and tried to rob Holum of the cash he brought. A struggle ensued, Hamilton was kicked out of the car and fired shots at the car as Holum tried to drive off. One shot went through the back of Holum's seat, struck Holum, then lodged in the car's steering wheel airbag.
The jury found Hamilton guilty of the homicide charge, along with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and bail jumping. He was acquitted of four counts of attempted armed robbery.
Hamilton, 22, faced up to 76 years in prison and 46 years of extended supervision after his convictions, if all sentences were run consecutively. But Berz said the convictions all resulted from acts that happened at the same time and so sentences for them must be served at the same time. His 20-year prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of extended supervision.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown sought a 35-year prison sentence, arguing that none of the individual sentences should be concurrent, while state assistant public defender Schuyler Boggio asked for 12 years in prison, to match the sentence given to the man who shot Hamilton's father to death, in Hamilton's presence, in 2008.
Boggio argued that his father's shooting death, which happened when Hamilton was 9, had a lasting impact on his life. That included leaving him with a feeling of fear that would cause him later in life to carry a gun, Boggio said.
But Berz said sentencing factors in that case likely were different, and that it's possible Amir Furlow, convicted in 2008 of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Marcus Hamilton Sr., had received some consideration from the prosecution or judge for acceptance of responsibility because he pleaded guilty to the charge and did not put Hamilton's family through a trial.
As for the impact the violent death of his father would have on the younger Hamilton, Berz said she found it "extremely disconcerting" that such an event instead would not deter Hamilton from bringing a loaded weapon to what should have been a simple drug transaction.
Members of Holum's family had hoped Hamilton would get the maximum sentence possible. His mother, Jane Gatlin, expressed disbelief that the jury did not find Hamilton guilty of the attempted robbery charges.
"He knew before he even got into Gunnar's car, before he even walked up to that car, he knew what he was planning to do," Gatlin said in court. "He knew it. He prepared for it, and he acted on it. And now he needs to take responsibility for it."
Hamilton, she said, "has taken no responsibility for his actions. He shows no remorse. He shows no empathy or sorrow for what he did. He was so confident that he was going to be found not guilty that in June of 2021 he posted on a Facebook page that he was going to be home in two months."
In a brief statement, his first other than brief testimony at his trial on a very limited issue outside the jury's presence, Hamilton said he wanted Holum's family to know that he is sorry, "and I wish this never happened."
"I do feel that ... I do understand what they went through," he said, "and I think about it all the time. But I just try to think about what they think about so, I know this is not about me today it's about them, but I just want them to know that whatever happens I hope that they feel better after today."
As Berz announced her sentence, she paused to reflect on something Brown had said earlier -- that he has "high expectations" that Madison residents don't shoot one another. "We're sick of it," Brown said. "It doesn't have to happen here."
"I have low expectations," Berz responded, "that people will not shoot other people. That is, my God, one of the most fundamental principles that we should have is not taking other people's lives."
Berz said she chalks up constant shootings recently to political leaders "who choose to allow the proliferation of guns for no reason, no legitimate reason at all. I wish they were here and could hear from the families of gun violence."