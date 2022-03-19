Shooting, crash in Beloit sends 2 to hospital, police say

Beloit police are investigating a shooting and a crash that sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The Beloit Police Department has not yet made any arrests. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Colley Road for a report of shots fired when a second call came in about a crash nearby, the Beloit Police Department said.

The vehicle had crashed and lit on fire near Cranston Road and Austin Place, police said.

One person in the vehicle had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The other vehicle occupant suffered injuries in the crash. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Beloit police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.