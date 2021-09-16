Shooting at gas station in July charged as attempted homicide, warrant issued

The Accord parked at the gas pumps and the minivan pulled into a parking stall near the store's entry door. The Accord driver and a passenger walked past the minivan and into the store. A woman, later identified as the owner of the minivan, got out along with Baker.

Baker walked toward the gas pump area and then was out of view of the camera. The woman got back into the minivan and drove it through the parking lot as the Accord driver walked to the car and began pumping gas.

He said he heard the first shot hit near the front of the car, then realized someone was shooting at him. He got into the driver's seat and drove out of the parking lot with the gas pump handle still in the car's fuel filler.

The following day, the woman reported a burglary at her Far East Side apartment that had happened within the prior few days. A Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and a box of ammunition were stolen, she said.

Baker was arrested later, on a date not specified in the complaint, after a shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota. The stolen gun was in his possession.