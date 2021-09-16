Shooting at gas station in July charged as attempted homicide, warrant issued

Madison police are looking for a 20-year-old man for a shooting on July 29 at a Far East Side gas station that was charged Thursday as an attempted homicide.
A criminal complaint alleges Camara Divin Lee Baker, whose address was not listed, took a gun that belonged to a woman and used it to shoot at a man who had stopped for gas at Capitol Petro, 4905 Commercial Ave. The man was not injured but his car was struck multiple times by gunfire.
One of the shots entered a nearby Rosati's pizza shop, the complaint states.
Interviewed by police, the woman said jealousy on Baker's part may have motivated the shooting.
A warrant was issued Thursday along with the criminal complaint, which charges Baker with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
According to the complaint:
A witness told police he had parked and was walking his dog near the store when he saw a man later identified as Baker walk through the parking lot, then fire five or six shots toward the gas pumps. The witness said Baker walked back toward Commercial Avenue and was picked up by a minivan.
Store surveillance video showed a silver Honda Accord driven by the shooting target enter the parking lot followed by a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
The Accord parked at the gas pumps and the minivan pulled into a parking stall near the store's entry door. The Accord driver and a passenger walked past the minivan and into the store. A woman, later identified as the owner of the minivan, got out along with Baker.
Baker walked toward the gas pump area and then was out of view of the camera. The woman got back into the minivan and drove it through the parking lot as the Accord driver walked to the car and began pumping gas.
He said he heard the first shot hit near the front of the car, then realized someone was shooting at him. He got into the driver's seat and drove out of the parking lot with the gas pump handle still in the car's fuel filler.
The following day, the woman reported a burglary at her Far East Side apartment that had happened within the prior few days. A Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and a box of ammunition were stolen, she said.
Baker was arrested later, on a date not specified in the complaint, after a shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota. The stolen gun was in his possession.
Baker told police the gun belonged to his girlfriend and was not stolen. The woman told St. Paul police she didn't know Baker or why he would say he was her boyfriend. But jail calls made by Baker included a call to the woman to tell her he was in jail in St. Paul. He was released without charges, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.
Shown the surveillance video this week, the woman identified herself as the minivan driver and Baker as her passenger. She also admitted picking him up on Commercial Avenue but denied knowing he had her gun.
She also said there was some jealousy and conflict with Baker because of her interest in having a romantic relationship with the man who was targeted by Baker.