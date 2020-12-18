Shon Barnes, former deputy chief from North Carolina, selected as Madison's next top cop

Two of the 11 members of Madison's newly created Civilian Oversight Board went so far as to draft a letter on Dec. 13 calling on the PFC to postpone a decision on the hire until their group could meet and make an official recommendation.

The board and an independent police auditor position were created in September. They have no power to discipline officers, but can issue subpoenas and conduct investigations of police and hire attorneys for people lodging formal complaints against police before the PFC. The board has met once since its creation and an auditor has yet to be hired.

But under a more than century-old Wisconsin law aimed at removing political influence from the management of police and fire departments, city police and fire commissions are responsible for hiring police and fire chiefs, overseeing the hiring process for other police and fire personnel, and promotions in both departments.

Over the nearly yearlong process of hiring a chief, the PFC took public comment at meetings and via dedicated email address, facilitated small group sessions on the choice, conducted two virtual town hall-style meetings, participated in radio call-in radio shows in English and Spanish, and collected some 725 responses in an online survey aimed at gauging the qualities the public was looking for in the new chief.