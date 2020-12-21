Shon Barnes accepts Madison police chief job

Shon Barnes has accepted Madison's offer to become the city's next police chief, a police spokesman confirmed Monday.

The Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 on Friday to offer the job to Barnes, the current director of training and professional development for Chicago's police oversight group and a former deputy chief in a small North Carolina city.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain did not have a start date for Barnes, but said it would be "several weeks out."

Prior to joining the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, in August, Barnes was deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, population 33,000, for three years. He began his career in 2000 with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, where he rose to captain.

DeSpain said Barnes would be issuing a "statement to the community" in the next few days to outline his enthusiasm for Madison and his new job.

Barnes was not the consensus choice among local police-reform activists since he was named one of four finalists on Dec. 4. They wanted former Mesa, Arizona, police chief Ramon Batista, who garnered the two losing votes on the PFC.