Shoeless man arrested after South Side resident interrupts burglary, Madison police say

A shoeless man was arrested after a South Side resident interrupted a burglary Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to a burglary in progress at 2417 Badger Lane after a sleeping resident woke up to find that someone had forced entry into the home. The intruder, wearing dark clothing, a backpack, and a mask, fled the home, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

When they got to the home, officers saw tracks leading away from it in the fresh snow. Officers soon found Harland E. Wallace Jr., 29, walking in the yards of nearby houses in the deep snow instead of the sidewalk or road, Reitmeier said.

Wallace was wearing dark clothing and a backpack and when he was detained, he was not wearing any shoes, despite the cold and snowy conditions. When they again contacted the victim, they saw a pair of shoes stuck in the snow, Reitmeier said.

Wallace was arrested on tentative charges of attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold, Reitmeier said.