A shoe sale set up on social media turned into an armed robbery early Sunday on the North Side, Madison police reported.

A man agreed to meet another man in the 100 block of Kennedy Heights shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the sale, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The would-be buyer showed up with another man to buy the shoes, but when it came time to pay, the other man displayed a gun. The robbers fled the area with the shoes, Fryer said.

No arrests have been reported.

“We encourage people to use our police department lobbies and other safe locations when doing these types of online marketplace transactions,” Fryer said.

