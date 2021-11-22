 Skip to main content
Shoe sale on North Side turns into gunpoint robbery, Madison police say
Shoe sale on North Side turns into gunpoint robbery, Madison police say

A shoe sale on the North Side on Sunday turned into a robbery at gunpoint, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 11:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Independence Lane, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

A man told police he made arrangements with a man to sell him shoes and when they met, the man and two other men pointed guns at him and stole the shoes and cash, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

