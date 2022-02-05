Sheriff's Office: Town of Oregon house considered total loss from fire

A fire Friday night at a town of Oregon house left the home a "total loss," the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 9:40 p.m., firefighters from several departments and deputies were called to a house south of the village of Oregon after the homeowner reported a fire in the attic, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The three occupants and a dog were able to safely leave the house at 453 Union Road, the statement said.

But the house, valued at about $800,000, was considered destroyed, according to the Sheriff's Office. Preliminary information indicates the fire might have started in the chimney, but the cause of the blaze, which does not appear suspicious, remains under investigation, the statement said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.