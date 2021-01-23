Sheriff's Office: Shooting near Interstate scatters large group, no injuries reported

An overnight shooting involving at least two shooters at a hotel near the Interstate and Beltline interchange sent a large group scattering early Saturday morning, while no injuries have been reported, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., deputies received a report of "unknown individuals exchanging gun fire" in the parking lot of Magnuson Grand Hotel, 3510 Millpond Road, where a large group of people had been reportedly gathering, Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.

Law enforcement from the town and city of Madison, Monona, Cottage Grove, Maple Bluff and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped the Sheriff's Office in responding to the situation, Torres said.

"Many vehicles were seen leaving the area as officers were arriving on scene," Torres said. "The preliminary investigation indicates this incident was targeted, and involved at least two shooters."

Deputies found "numerous" bullet casings, Torres said, but no arrests have been made and no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dane County Communication's non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Sheriff's Office tip line at 608-284-6900.

