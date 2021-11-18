Sheriff's Office: More than 40 shells recovered in shooting just outside Madison

A shooting late Wednesday night just outside of Madison left more than 40 shells scattered about, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Multiple gunshots were reported before midnight in the town of Burke at the intersection of Burke Road and Congress Avenue, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. The area is next to High Crossing Park and housing near the Far East Side of Madison.
Schaffer said no injuries have been reported nor property damage found. Those involved in the shots fired incident, which also drew a response from the Madison Police Department, left before law enforcement arrived, she said.
Schaffer said she wasn't able to confirm whether the dozens of shells came from more than one firearm. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at 608-284-6900.