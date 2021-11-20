Sheriff's Office: Madison man arrested for suspected 5th OWI offense

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a Madison man Friday afternoon in the town of Cottage Grove for a suspected fifth OWI offense.
A deputy pulled over a vehicle around 5:55 p.m. after noticing it deviating from its lane on Highway N near Natvig Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The driver, 58-year-old Deren D. Humphrey, was arrested for his fifth OWI, which is a felony, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was taken to the Dane County Jail on the tentative charge.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
