Sheriff's Office: Madison man arrested for suspected 5th OWI offense

Sheriff's Office: Madison man arrested for suspected 5th OWI offense

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a Madison man Friday afternoon in the town of Cottage Grove for a suspected fifth OWI offense.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle around 5:55 p.m. after noticing it deviating from its lane on Highway N near Natvig Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The driver, 58-year-old Deren D. Humphrey, was arrested for his fifth OWI, which is a felony, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail on the tentative charge.

Deren D. Humphrey

Humphrey

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

