 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in town of Sun Prairie

Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in town of Sun Prairie

{{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night crash in the town of Sun Prairie that killed one woman.

Around 8:15 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched for a crash involving one vehicle on Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver, a 32-year-old woman, was headed west on Ridge Road when her Chevy Sonic left the road and hit several trees, the statement said. She died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the crash victim after family members are notified, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics