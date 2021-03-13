Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in town of Sun Prairie

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night crash in the town of Sun Prairie that killed one woman.

Around 8:15 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched for a crash involving one vehicle on Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver, a 32-year-old woman, was headed west on Ridge Road when her Chevy Sonic left the road and hit several trees, the statement said. She died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the crash victim after family members are notified, the Sheriff's Office said.

