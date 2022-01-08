 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Office: Intoxicated driver crashes into deputy's vehicle on Beltline
An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a Dane County Sheriff's deputy's squad car Saturday morning, damaging both vehicles but not causing significant injuries to either individuals.

An allegedly intoxicated Baraboo man struck a Dane County Sheriff's deputy's squad car early Saturday morning as the deputy was assisting with a crashed vehicle on the Beltline, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The deputy was sitting in his squad with its lights flashing in the far left lane while a tow truck driver was removing the stalled vehicle near the Seminole Highway off ramp shortly after 3 a.m., Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.

A 2018 Chevy Cruze was headed west on the highway, and the driver — 22-year-old Sergio S. Ardella-Alvarado — didn't slow down or move over, Torres said, ultimately hitting the back end of the squad. Neither the deputy or Ardella-Alvarado had significant injuries, Torres said.

Madison police were asked to aid in investigating the crash, Torres said, and Ardella-Alvarado was arrested on a first OWI offense.

"The Dane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community, that it is state law to move over or slow down in order to provide a 'safety zone' for all first responders and utility vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road with warning lights flashing," Torres said.

