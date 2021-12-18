Sheriff's Office: Edgerton man arrested for alleged felony OWI offense

The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested an Edgerton man Saturday morning in the town of Springfield for his alleged fifth OWI offense.
Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. for an occupied vehicle that was stopped in a lane of travel in the 7200 block of Highway 19, which is near where the roadway meets Highway 12 north of Middleton, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
After arriving, deputies contacted the driver of the disabled vehicle — 44-year-old Shane W. Lund — and arrested him on a tentative felony OWI charge, the Sheriff's Office said.
