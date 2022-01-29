Sheriff's Office: Driver dies after crashing into tree outside of Stoughton

A man died Saturday morning after crashing his SUV into a tree outside of Stoughton, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were alerted around 6:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash that occurred south of Stoughton in the town of Dunkirk, sheriff's Lt. Jonathan Triggs said in a statement. The driver and lone occupant of the Ford SUV — a 32-year-old man — died at the scene, Triggs said.

He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the Sheriff's Office, and speed and alcohol are thought to have contributed to the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving north on Highway A when his vehicle went off the road and hit the tree, Triggs said. The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Highway A where the road takes a tight bend.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.