Sheriff's Office: Crop dusting helicopter in Columbia County hits power lines, injures pilot

A helicopter pilot crop dusting in Columbia County needed to be flown to a hospital Saturday morning for non life-threatening injuries after striking power lines and crashing, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were notified around 10:15 a.m. about a helicopter crashing in a cornfield in the town of Randolph, which is in northeastern Columbia County, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. The pilot was removed from the helicopter, initially treated on scene and later transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter, Brandner said.

He said the initial investigation revealed the pilot was crop dusting when they attempted to fly under high power lines, but struck the lines and went down a short distance away.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Federal Aviation Administration, Brandner said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.