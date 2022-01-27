Sheriff's Office: Bank in small Dodge County village robbed

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a bank in the small community of Neosho was robbed Wednesday afternoon while no weapons were displayed or anyone injured during the robbery.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said an alarm came in from the Horicon Bank — one of the few businesses in the village of 591 — around 3:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the village, which is about 45 miles east of Madison, and were able to confirm a robbery took place, the Sheriff's Office said, otherwise offering little additional information.

"More information will be released as it is determined appropriate and as the investigation progresses," the statement said. "The residents in and around Neosho are believed to be safe."

