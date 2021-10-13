Sheriff's employee fires gun while investigating stolen vehicle in town of Bristol, police say

A Dane County Sheriff's employee fired a gun while investigating a stolen vehicle in the town of Bristol, though no one was injured, police said.
The gun was fired as sheriff's deputies and a sergeant responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Esker Trail and Lilyview Lane in the town of Bristol at 6:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement. Law enforcement learned the vehicle was stolen from somewhere outside of Dane County, and while making contact with the driver, one of the officials with the Sheriff's Office shot their service weapon, Laundrie said.
Madison police, citing an active investigation, declined to comment on whether the Sheriff's employee shot at the vehicle's driver or if that person was arrested.
The Sheriff's Office requested that the Madison Police Department investigate the incident, Laundrie said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice and State Patrol are assisting police in the investigation.