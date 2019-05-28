Technology using cameras in home doorbells to keep watch at the front door is now part of the Dane County Sheriff's Office arsenal in fighting crime.
The law enforcement agency is joining Neighbors by Ring, giving users real-time information about crimes happening in the community and safety-related alerts if a situation arises in the neighborhood.
"We are excited to team up with Ring on this new technology," said Sheriff Dave Mahoney, in a news release on Tuesday.
"Our deputies can spend hours during a crime investigation seeking out video from area homes and businesses, so this application will save us time, and help keep our citizens informed of what's happening in their neighborhoods," Mahoney said.
Millions of Ring doorbells and other Ring security products have been sold worldwide, giving police an extra set of eyes in neighborhoods.
"When neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities," said Ring founder Jamie Siminhoff.
"Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communications between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost," Siminhoff said.
How can residents sign up?
Text "danecountywi" to 555-888, or go online to https://download.ring.com/danecounty from your smartphone to download the app for free.
Then, opt in to join your neighborhood, with the ability to customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for.
Once up and running, users get real-time alerts from neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform you of crime, and also give safety posts.
"By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Dane County community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen," Siminhoff said.
The Neighbors app was initially just available to Ring device owners, but anyone can now get the information available to Neighbors users by signing up for a free Ring account, according to the website Android Central.
You can see and read about crimes in your neighborhood and you can also upload photos and videos for others to check out.