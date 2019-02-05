No criminal charges will be filed against a now-former UW Health employee who took an unauthorized look at the medical records of a homicide victim last year, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The family of Dalton Ziegler, 24, who died from blunt force injuries last year after he was beaten by a group of people in his town of Dane home, was informed in December by UW Health that there had been a breach of Ziegler's personal information on Oct. 30, the day that Ziegler died, according to a search warrant filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
The search warrant sought the identity of the UW Health employee who looked at the records, along with a 25-page summary of UW Health's internal investigation into the breach. The warrant states that the sheriff's office was told that UW Health would not provide the information without a subpoena or a search warrant.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said investigators needed to make sure that the person who accessed Ziegler's records was not connected to the homicide case in any way. After finding out that person was not, Schaffer said, investigators decided no criminal charges will be sought.
In a statement, UW Health said the unauthorized access of patient information was discovered during a routine audit, "done to ensure compliance with regulations and policies governing patient privacy."
Notification of the breach was provided in accordance with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which contains rules safeguarding patient privacy.
"The employee who improperly accessed records is no longer employed at UW Health," the statement reads.
Three people were charged in November with felony murder for Ziegler's death. They include Ziegler's girlfriend, McKayla Tracy, 20, of Lodi; Jacob Johnson, 24, of Sun Prairie; and Drew Luber, 21, of DeForest.
A criminal complaint states that Tracy believed Ziegler was cheating on her and wanted to catch him in the act, so she called Johnson and Luber to help her catch him. The complaint states they burst into his bedroom and began hitting and kicking him, then left him unconscious on the floor after stealing money and bank cards from his wallet.
No trial dates have been set for the three.