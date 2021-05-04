Sheriff: Green Bay casino shooter was fired employee; supervisor had restraining order against him

She wrote in her petition that Pofhal had recently been fired for “a few things, including harassment,” and had been sending her texts and emails threatening her and her family for several weeks. One message read “times (sic) up” and another warned he would ruin her sister’s wedding, Walker wrote. He also sent her photos of her home, she wrote.

Pofahl declined to attend a hearing on the order, saying in a note to the court that he suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes and was afraid he’d catch COVID-19 in the courtroom. A court commissioner granted the restraining order but did not prohibit Pofahl from possessing a firearm.

It’s unclear if Walker was Pofahl’s target on Saturday night. Authorities said Pofahl was looking for a specific person when he arrived at the restaurant but that the person wasn’t there. They didn’t name that person.

Delain said again Monday that the attack was “targeted,” but he declined to elaborate beyond saying that investigators were looking into Pofahl’s relationships with former co-workers.