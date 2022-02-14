Sheriff, DA press for millions in new jail spending as county vote looms

Dane County's Sheriff and District Attorney urged residents to push for a County Board resolution that would approve millions in extra spending for a new county jail, the latest public push for the project as it faces the risk of even more delay.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett portrayed the $24 million in new borrowing set to be considered by the Board on Thursday as a sorely needed criminal justice reform measure, saying that former inmates have been left "upset, resentful and angry" by conditions at the current jail.

"On Thursday, the Dane County board has an opportunity to place humanity as their number one priority," Barrett said at a Monday morning press conference.

Built in the 1950s, the facility in the City-County building lacks medical and mental health resources, creating conditions the sheriff has characterized as a lawsuit-waiting-to-happen.

"The City-County Building is doing exactly what it was designed and built to do, and that is be harsh and that is be inhumane and be a reactionary punishment for crime," Barrett said.

Speaking after Barrett on Monday, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cited rising crime and homicides as a factor that makes a jail upgrade even more necessary, noting that it also jeopardizes the rights of crime victims.

"The conditions (Barrett) must operate under do not help ensure those wishes of our victims," Ozanne said.

"It is not an easy decision to make to put valuable resources into incarceration, but with the crime that we face, there are times when incarceration is necessary," the district attorney said.

County supervisors are set to weigh tacking on the extra $24 million at their Thursday night meeting this week. Though $150 million in funding has already been approved for the new jail, rising construction costs have pushed the project's price tag to $170 million, far above original estimates.

Under the county's original vision for the jail consolidation project, officials plan to close the jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center and build a new seven-story tower behind the other jail facility at the Public Safety Building. It would have 922 beds, a reduction from the 1,013 beds across the county's three current jail facilities.

Over the previous months, the County Board has explored whether or not to scale back the scope of the project to reduce costs. A cost-cutting version of the jail eliminated the facility's seventh floor and reduced some in-person visitation, a poison pill that would have cut against the county's own long-stated goals for the project.

But that effort has stalled. Last Monday, a contract to design a scaled-back jail was indefinitely postponed by the county's finance committee, a procedural vote that essentially denies it the chance for further consideration.

The extra $24 million set to be considered Thursday faces its own hurdles though. Support of three-fourths of the Board is required to approve the funding, and if that doesn't happen, the Board has floated putting the funding to voters in a referendum.

The resolution also comes to the Board floor without a recommendation from supervisors. After killing the scaled back version of the jail, the finance committee had tied on whether to recommend approval of the funding.

