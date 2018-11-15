A Barron County sheriff's vehicle is parked Oct. 23 outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter Jayme continues.
The state's nine-day gun deer hunt begins early Saturday and runs through Nov. 25. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald asked deer hunters Thursday to report anything suspicious, such as clothing or weapons that they may come across when heading out to the woods and fields.
It's been a month since Jayme Closs disappeared from her home near Barron and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot at the house. Authorities believe the girl was abducted.
Fitzgerald says investigators have followed up on at least 2,300 tips in the case. The case is still generating about 25 tips a day, including sightings from other states that have not panned out, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said Wednesday that the FBI is examining additional surveillance video taken from an expanded area around the Closs home.
About 80 surveillance videos were collected initially from businesses and other locations, Fitzgerald said. The FBI last week expanded the perimeter of surveillance video collection beyond the county as they search for clues and was analyzing the video at its Milwaukee office, he said.
Denise Closs' brother, Steve Naiberg, said the family is hoping that evidence that leads to Jayme's safe return will eventually emerge.
"Something's got to give, there has to be something left somewhere," he said.
"I know this whole area is in shock because never has the family fathomed they would deal with something like this, but this community hasn't either," Naiberg said.
Fitzgerald said he has kept similar cases in the back of his mind as he works to find Jayme, including the abduction of Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002, when she was 14 years old. She was rescued nine months later with the help of two witnesses who recognized her abductors from an "America's Most Wanted" episode.
"I have a gut feeling she's (Jayme's) still alive. I've always been a glass half-full kind of guy," Fitzgerald said.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Jayme.
