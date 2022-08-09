Sheriff: 725-bed jail plan won't help close aging City-County Building jail

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday he cannot support a proposal made last week to advance the stalled Dane County Jail consolidation project because its goals to reduce bed capacity won't allow the closing of the antiquated jail in the City-County Building.

A week ago, Barrett ordered a section of the 1950s-vintage jail closed, citing safety concerns and the overall inhumane conditions in it, along with staff shortages.

On Tuesday, Barrett said a proposal advanced by the Dane County Board's Black Caucus that reduces the number of beds that will be available in the jail to 725 "is not supported by any jail population forecasts and is in fact contrary to our current climbing jail population."

"There is no evidence to indicate we will be able to close the CCB Jail at the completion of the proposed 725-bed facility," Barrett wrote in a statement. "(The legislation) ultimately extends the life of the CCB Jail."

In a bid to bring the project back into line with original cost projections, the Black Caucus plan would build a five-story building with 725 beds and cut proposed acute medical housing on the fourth floor of the tower to free up bed space for the general population.

Inmates with severe medical needs would be accommodated at local hospitals instead of a clinic in the jail, which would still have medical and mental health beds.

The plan sponsors argue the smaller facility would put the project back within budget and cost less to operate once opened.

Currently, the Board has appropriated $166 million to consolidate its existing jail facilities into a single campus that includes the Public Safety Building and a six-story tower with 825 beds. Supervisors signed off on that plan in March as a compromise because the original scope of the jail, a seven-story tower with 922 beds, had grown to $24 million over budget at that time.

The compromise plan, however, is now about $10 million over budget, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in May. Parisi has proposed putting the additional $10 million on the November election ballot as a referendum question.

Supporters of the 725-bed plan say it would incentivize the county to work on criminal justice reforms that would reduce the jail population and reduce racial disparities in the jail. As of a week ago, 53% of the jail’s population was Black, the Sheriff’s Office said. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to the U.S. Census.

But Barrett wrote there is no evidence that reducing the bed capacity would incentivize reforms "under the threat of building an unsafe overcapacity jail. An overcapacity jail does nothing to 'reduce the current racial inequity in our jail' but instead furthers those inequities through housing residents in an unsafe and inhumane jail (overcrowding or keeping the CCB Jail open)."

The CCB Jail became a crisis years ago, Barrett wrote, that resulted in a needs assessment and an implementation plan.

"(The resolution) not only ignores the CCB Jail crisis (extends its life) but it also intentionally plans to create another crisis (overflowing jail)," he wrote.

Regardless, Barrett said he is "dedicated to working closely with the Black Caucus, Dane County Board and all other criminal justice stakeholders to implement policies and practices that eliminate racial disparities."

But "coercive strategies" like the one proposed "are ineffective and will continue to jeopardize the safety and security of everyone," he wrote.