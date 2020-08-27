 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings recovered, surveillance video records shots from car on West Side, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings recovered, surveillance video records shots from car on West Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Shell casings were recovered and surveillance video recorded shots fired from a car on the West Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

A homeowner in the 7000 Block of Colony Drive thought he heard gunshots around 4 a.m. Wednesday and when he checked his surveillance video system later in the day he discovered it had recorded a white sedan traveling west with someone firing numerous rounds from the car, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

He also saw a second car and it’s possible the gunfire was directed at it, DeSpain said.

Officers recovered eight casings from the road, but there were no immediate reports of anyone being shot, DeSpain said.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics