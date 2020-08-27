Shell casings recovered, surveillance video records shots from car on West Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shell casings were recovered and surveillance video recorded shots fired from a car on the West Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

A homeowner in the 7000 Block of Colony Drive thought he heard gunshots around 4 a.m. Wednesday and when he checked his surveillance video system later in the day he discovered it had recorded a white sedan traveling west with someone firing numerous rounds from the car, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

He also saw a second car and it’s possible the gunfire was directed at it, DeSpain said.

Officers recovered eight casings from the road, but there were no immediate reports of anyone being shot, DeSpain said.

