 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings recovered after shots fired on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings recovered after shots fired on Southwest Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Five shell casings were recovered after shots were fired Monday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Several people called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. to report hearing multiple gun shots in the 4300 block of Lumley Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses reported hearing arguing prior to the shots, with one telling officers a gunman fired several rounds into the air while standing on a balcony of an apartment, DeSpain said.

A black sedan was seen leaving the area immediately after the shots, and responding officers recovered five shell casings, DeSpain said.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics