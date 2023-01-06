 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shell casings recovered after gunshots reported in Sun Prairie, police say

Shell casings were recovered after gunshots were reported in Sun Prairie late Thursday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Just before midnight, possible gunshots near Andrews Drive on the north side of Sun Prairie were reported to police, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Officers recovered several spent shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Cox said.

The investigation is continuing and no additional details were being released, Cox said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

